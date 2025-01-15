Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Woman (80s) hospitalised following Buncrana crash yesterday

An elderly woman has been hospitalised following a collision in Buncrana yesterday at around 2.20 pm in the afternoon.
A section of St. Oran’s Road remains closed following the crash that involved a car and two pedestrians.
One of the pedestrians aged in her 80s is in Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The scene has been preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcams, from the area, between 2 pm and 3 pm yesterday are asked to make it available.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Ward Manifesto
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Ward rejects ‘baseless accusations’ of intimidatory protests

15 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man with adress in Derry is one of four arrested in Kerry drug investigation

15 January 2025
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
Top Stories, Audio, News

Diageo to raise price of a pint leaving publicians ‘squeezed’

15 January 2025
leinster house
Top Stories, News

Micheál Martin looks set to return as Taoiseach

15 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Ward Manifesto
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Ward rejects ‘baseless accusations’ of intimidatory protests

15 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man with adress in Derry is one of four arrested in Kerry drug investigation

15 January 2025
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
Top Stories, Audio, News

Diageo to raise price of a pint leaving publicians ‘squeezed’

15 January 2025
leinster house
Top Stories, News

Micheál Martin looks set to return as Taoiseach

15 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Woman (80s) hospitalised following Buncrana crash yesterday

15 January 2025
mullooley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooley seeks clarification on how EU defines a ‘fair income’ for farmers

15 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube