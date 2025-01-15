Woman (80s) hospitalised following Buncrana crash yesterday

An elderly woman has been hospitalised following a collision in Buncrana yesterday at around 2.20 pm in the afternoon.

A section of St. Oran’s Road remains closed following the crash that involved a car and two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians aged in her 80s is in Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcams, from the area, between 2 pm and 3 pm yesterday are asked to make it available.