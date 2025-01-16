Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
35th anniversary of Castlederg shooting marked in Assembly

The IRA killing of a part time UDR soldier in his Castlederg shoe shop 35 years ago has been recalled at Stormont.

West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan members of the Assembly that Olven Kilpatrick was one of over 20 people in Castlederg killed by the IRA without anyone being brought to justice.

He criticised comments made in 2022 by the now First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who said the IRA had no alternative.

Mr Buchanan asked how that that statement could be justified in the context of what happened to Olven Kilpatrick……..

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-01-15 152450
News, Audio, Top Stories

35th anniversary of Castlederg shooting marked in Assembly

16 January 2025
bradley
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 1ú Eanáir le Elaine Bradley & na girseachaí

15 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 15th

15 January 2025
dalradian 1
Top Stories, News

Inquiry into proposed goldmine in Tyrone suspended

15 January 2025
