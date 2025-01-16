€132,882 collected in LUH carparking fees in 2023

Irish hospitals took in €15.7 million in car parking fees in 2023.

€132,882 of that is from Letterkenny University Hospital.

The figure is the 7th lowest in Ireland, excluding hospitals who have no on-site parking fees and those who’s ticket machines were out of order.

That’s according to a new report by Irish Country Living who say the charges are adding to the financial burden experienced by patients and their families.

Campaigners against the fees say they are still waiting for Simon Harris to live up to his 2020 promise of capping the prices to €10 a day.

Ciara Leahy is the Editor of Irish Country Living and says the prices can vary wildly across the country: