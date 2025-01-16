Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

€132,882 collected in LUH carparking fees in 2023

Irish hospitals took in €15.7 million in car parking fees in 2023.

€132,882 of that is from Letterkenny University Hospital.

The figure is the 7th lowest in Ireland, excluding hospitals who have no on-site parking fees and those who’s ticket machines were out of order.

That’s according to a new report by Irish Country Living who say the charges are adding to the financial burden experienced by patients and their families.

Campaigners against the fees say they are still waiting for Simon Harris to live up to his 2020 promise of capping the prices to €10 a day.

Ciara Leahy is the Editor of Irish Country Living and says the prices can vary wildly across the country:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail DCB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty critical of planned yearly increase on carbon tax

16 January 2025
polestar lights
Top Stories, News

Major power outage affecting Letterkenny

16 January 2025
luh-1
Top Stories, News

€132,882 collected in LUH carparking fees in 2023

16 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ceasefire in Gaza due to start on Sunday

16 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail DCB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty critical of planned yearly increase on carbon tax

16 January 2025
polestar lights
Top Stories, News

Major power outage affecting Letterkenny

16 January 2025
luh-1
Top Stories, News

€132,882 collected in LUH carparking fees in 2023

16 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ceasefire in Gaza due to start on Sunday

16 January 2025
scoil iosagain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for serious safety concerns near two Buncrana schools to be addressed

16 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-15 152450
News, Audio, Top Stories

35th anniversary of Castlederg shooting marked in Assembly

16 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube