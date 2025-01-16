Jim McGuinness feels Gaelic Football could become like Hurling’s organised chaos

We are over a week out from the start of the National Football League and the anticipation around the new rules has everyone involved in Gaelic football intrigued as to how the game will look.

Donegal boss Jim McGuinness says it will be challenging for players as the game will get very quick.

The rules are expected to bring in more kicking while enhanced punishments for discipline look set to improve transitional play.

It’s an exciting time for the game, managements, players and supporters but for a period, Jim feels it will be chaotic.

Highland’s Brendan Devenney caught up with the Donegal Manager ahead of the new campaign: