O’Dowd acknowledges importance of connectivity in Derry and the North West

The North’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has acknowledged the importance of connectivity in Derry and the North West.

Speaking during a ‘fireside chat’ event organised by Derry Chamber of Commerce, Minister O’Dowd said his focus is on addressing regional imbalance and ensuring that infrastructure creates the foundations for better communities and better connections.

He cited his support for City of Derry Airport, and the strengthening of rail connections, as well as his commitment to the Derry and Strabane City Deal.

Pic -Left to right, Chamber members Anna Doherty (CEO), Andrew Fleming (President) Minister John O’Dowd, and Steven Lindsay (Vice-President).

Statement in full –

O’Dowd discusses the importance of connectivity with Derry Chamber

Minister O’Dowd said: “Good connectivity is an important element for economic investment, regeneration, tourism and culture. I have shown my commitment to Derry’s development by my support for City of Derry Airport and to the strengthening of rail connections by my investment into the Derry to Coleraine line, and publication of the All-island Rail Review.

“I am supportive of the Derry and Strabane Council City Deal which will be seen in the development of the riverfront to provide substantial public transport, walking and cycling improvements. That support also extends to Strabane where my Department is responsible for the delivery of the town centre pedestrian and cycle bridge to maximise the benefits of the Strabane Regeneration project.

“My focus is on addressing regional imbalance and ensuring that infrastructure creates the foundations for better communities and better connections. I am confident that the projects and plans in place, will transform our social and economic geography. They will deliver on greater accessibility, improved safety and will promote balance and inclusion across the region.”