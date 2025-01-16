Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reccomendation to see John Hume awarded for reconciliation efforts welcomed by family

A recommendation to recognise the commitment of John Hume through an award by the European Parliament has been welcomed by the late Derry man’s family.

The award honours a person or organisation who promotes reconciliation and shared prosperity in Europe.

John Hume jr, his son, and chairperson of the John and Pat Hume Foundation released a statement in appreciation of the move included in the Draft Programme of Government in the Republic.

He also welcomed the commitment to increase the Shared Island Fund by a further €1 billion over the next ten years, saying that the impact of the initiative cannot be underestimated.

veterinary nursing coleraine
Top Stories, News

NI’s first veterinary nursing degree to be rolled out in September

16 January 2025
dalradian 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tyrone Gold Mining hearings suspended for two months to facilitate consultation in Donegal

16 January 2025
phone driving mobile
Top Stories, News

10 Donegal drivers caught using their phones behind the wheel yesterday

16 January 2025
john hume
Top Stories, News

Reccomendation to see John Hume awarded for reconciliation efforts welcomed by family

16 January 2025
