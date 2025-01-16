Reccomendation to see John Hume awarded for reconciliation efforts welcomed by family

A recommendation to recognise the commitment of John Hume through an award by the European Parliament has been welcomed by the late Derry man’s family.

The award honours a person or organisation who promotes reconciliation and shared prosperity in Europe.

John Hume jr, his son, and chairperson of the John and Pat Hume Foundation released a statement in appreciation of the move included in the Draft Programme of Government in the Republic.

He also welcomed the commitment to increase the Shared Island Fund by a further €1 billion over the next ten years, saying that the impact of the initiative cannot be underestimated.