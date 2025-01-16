Tyrone Gold Mining hearings suspended for two months to facilitate consultation in Donegal

Planning hearings into the proposed expansion of gold mining operation in the Sperrins in County Tyrone have been stopped because of issues about consultation.

It was contended the Irish government hadn’t been notified about the inquiry – and Donegal County Council hadn’t been given enough time to respond after a cross-border issue was identified.

The hearings have been suspended until March, to allow for local consultations in Donegal.

James Orr Director of Friends of the Earth NI, says more consultation is needed………