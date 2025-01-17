Chief Superintendent welcomes launch of ‘Building Safer Communities’ initiative in Letterkenny

A ‘Building Safer Communities’ initiative has been launched in Letterkenny this morning in a bid to reduce and prevent alcohol harm.

Letterkenny has become the first town in Europe to launch the model, which has been devised by the World Health Organisation.

11 other initiatives are to be launched in Ireland over the coming weeks.

Speaking during a special Nine til Noon Show from the launch this morning, Chief Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said an important element of the initiative is it brings various agencies together with a common aim of reducing harm………