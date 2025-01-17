Former Derry PBP councillor says privatisation is at the root of the NHS crisis

A former People before Profit Councillor in Derry says only radical change can save the health and social care service, and transform health outcomes in the North.

Maeve O’Neill says the key issue is public investment, and until there is a commitment to rowing back on privatisation and funding services properly, the NHS will be in crisis.

She says while the First Minister and Health Minister pay lip service to the NHS crisis, staff are experiencing unrelenting pressures on health and social care services from decades of underfunding and privatisation coupled with a massive rise in flu cases.

Ms O’Neill, a health worker herself at Altnegelvin Hospital, says it’s a perfect storm…………..