Inishowen councillor calls for implementation of local gritting personell

Donegal County Council is being urged to consider what role local communities can play during snow and ice weather events.

Councillor Albert Doherty while paying tribute to the work carried out last week by the Council’s gritting team, proposed gritting personnel be put in place to assist in gritting roads during adverse weather conditions, particularly routes that are not currently included in the Winter Gritting Programme.

He says it would ensure no person is left trapped in their homes due to difficult road conditions:

