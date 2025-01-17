Lifford Stranorlar councillors visit new social housing scheme in Ballybofey

Elected Members in the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District have visited the new Council Housing Estate at Trusk Road in Ballybofey.

Cúirt an Troisc is a 19 unit development which includes accommodation specifically designed to meet the needs of older people.

It is designed around a courtyard, with lifts to the first floor.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says this development was a long time in the planning, with a lot of discussion around it, but the finished product is something the council can be proud of……….

Release in full –

Lifford-Stranorlar MD Members visit Cúirt an Troisc

On January 16th , 2025 the Elected Members of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District had the opportunity to visit the new Council Housing Estate at Cúirt an Troisc, Trusk Road, Ballybofey.

This development of 19 units is an exemplar model of housing for senior citizens. It is designed around a courtyard with access to private quality open space and seating areas.

Each upper floor unit has a generous balcony to enable connection with the external green area, also provided is lift access to the apartments on the first floor.

Each unit has an interconnecting bedroom and bathroom. An additional communal facility is provided as part of this development to promote social connection.

The development has been designed in line with best practice for an aging population and aims to provide sustainable, long-terms homes to meet the needs of older people in a community setting. These are highly energy efficient homes with advanced entry and

security systems and future-proofed wiring for new technology.

Left to Right: Claire Burke, Senior Executive Architect, Housing Capital, Trudi O’Reilly, Access Officer, Age Friendly Housing Technical Adviser, Gearoid Doherty, Executive Engineer, Housing Capital, Leas-Chathaoirleach Lifford-Stranorlar MD, Cllr. Martin Harley, Eamon Gillen, Executive Engineer, Housing & Corporate Services, Lifford-Stranorlar MD, Cllr. Patrick McGowan, Seosamh Mahon, Clerk of Works, Housing Capital, Cllr. Martin Scanlon, Colin McNulty, Area Manager, Housing & Corporate Services, Lifford-Stranorlar MD, Cllr. Dakota Nic Mheanman, Jamie Hegarty, Lowry Construction, who was the Contractor for this new estate, Donna McGroarty, Area Manager, Housing Capital