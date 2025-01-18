Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Community groups in disadvantaged areas urged to apply to Local Enhancement Programme for funding

Community groups in Donegal in disadvantaged areas are being urged to apply from funding under the Local Enhancement Programme.

Grants of between €500 and €10,000 are available.

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee are inviting applications from community groups in disadvantaged areas for funding for running costs and/or Capital expenditure.

Small grants of up to €500 are available for non-pay running costs such as utility bills or other non-pay operating costs.

Between €500 and €1,000 is available to fund minor repairs and improvements to community facilities or to support the purchase of equipment.

While a large grant of €5,000-€10,000 to carry out necessary repairs and improvements to community facilities or to support the purchase of equipment can be applied for.

More details are available on donegalcoco.ie.

The closing date for applications to the scheme is 3:30pm on Tuesday, February 25th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Community Groups
Top Stories, News

Community groups in disadvantaged areas urged to apply to Local Enhancement Programme for funding

18 January 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss violence against women and girls taking place in Derry

18 January 2025
police
Top Stories, News

£20,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

17 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, January 17th

17 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Community Groups
Top Stories, News

Community groups in disadvantaged areas urged to apply to Local Enhancement Programme for funding

18 January 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss violence against women and girls taking place in Derry

18 January 2025
police
Top Stories, News

£20,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

17 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, January 17th

17 January 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

Gardai confirm enquiries ongoing into assault in Letterkenny

17 January 2025
sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Trial begins in case of man whose body was found in waters off Sliabh Liag in 2023

17 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube