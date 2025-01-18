Community groups in disadvantaged areas urged to apply to Local Enhancement Programme for funding

Community groups in Donegal in disadvantaged areas are being urged to apply from funding under the Local Enhancement Programme.

Grants of between €500 and €10,000 are available.

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee are inviting applications from community groups in disadvantaged areas for funding for running costs and/or Capital expenditure.

Small grants of up to €500 are available for non-pay running costs such as utility bills or other non-pay operating costs.

Between €500 and €1,000 is available to fund minor repairs and improvements to community facilities or to support the purchase of equipment.

While a large grant of €5,000-€10,000 to carry out necessary repairs and improvements to community facilities or to support the purchase of equipment can be applied for.

More details are available on donegalcoco.ie.

The closing date for applications to the scheme is 3:30pm on Tuesday, February 25th.