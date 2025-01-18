Errigal Ciaran go in search of Tyrone’s first ever All Ireland Senior Club title – Big match preview with Michael McMullan & Rory McCroary

Errigal Ciaran will look to win their first ever All Ireland Senior Club title tomorrow as they take on Dublin Champions Cuala at Croke Park.

No Tyrone club has ever won an All Ireland Senior Club Football title, so it is a huge day for the club and county.

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday sport this evening to preview the big game…

Errigal Ciaran’s Rory McCroary spoke to Oisin Langan this week…

Throw in is at 3:40pm on Sunday at GAA Headquarters.