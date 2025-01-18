Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Errigal Ciaran go in search of Tyrone’s first ever All Ireland Senior Club title – Big match preview with Michael McMullan & Rory McCroary

Photo: Errigal Ciaran on X

Errigal Ciaran will look to win their first ever All Ireland Senior Club title tomorrow as they take on Dublin Champions Cuala at Croke Park.

No Tyrone club has ever won an All Ireland Senior Club Football title, so it is a huge day for the club and county.

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday sport this evening to preview the big game…

 

Errigal Ciaran’s Rory McCroary spoke to Oisin Langan this week…

 

Throw in is at 3:40pm on Sunday at GAA Headquarters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

default
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) arrested in connection with large drugs seizure at Rosslare Europort

18 January 2025
Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

Regional Indepenents technical group allowed to ask questions from opposition benches

18 January 2025
missing person
News, Top Stories

Police express concern for whereabouts of missing Derry man

18 January 2025
_99316372_teebane_explosion_1
News, Top Stories

Ulster Human Rights watch urges ICRIR to carry out review of Teebane massacre

18 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

default
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) arrested in connection with large drugs seizure at Rosslare Europort

18 January 2025
Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

Regional Indepenents technical group allowed to ask questions from opposition benches

18 January 2025
missing person
News, Top Stories

Police express concern for whereabouts of missing Derry man

18 January 2025
_99316372_teebane_explosion_1
News, Top Stories

Ulster Human Rights watch urges ICRIR to carry out review of Teebane massacre

18 January 2025
Bird Flu
News, Top Stories

Bird flu prevention zone to be introduced in Northern Ireland after two cases confirmed

18 January 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Israeli government approves ceasefire deal with Hamas

18 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube