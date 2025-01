There was disappointment for Letterkenny Rovers as they were knocked out of the FAI Junior Cup at the 5th Round Stage by Mervue United at Leck View this evening.

It finished 3-1 in favour of the Galway side.

After the game, Highland’s Chris Ashmore spoke to Letterkenny Rovers manager Stephen McConnell who said “the better team won” but was left disappointed at a separate situation which effected his squad choice today…

Rovers captain Chris Malseed also spoke to Chris after the full time whistle…