Despite a spirited second-half comeback from Errigal Ciaran at Croke Park, Cuala from Dublin have been crowned All Ireland Senior Club Football Champions for the first time in their history.

Having trailed by 13 points at half time, the Ulstermen fought back and cut the deficit to just 3 points heading into injury time but the Leinster Champions held on to win on a score-line of 3-13 to 1-16.

With the full time report from GAA Headquarters, here’s Francis Mooney…