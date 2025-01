Defending champions Cockhill Celtic were beaten 2-0 by Avenue United of County Clare in this afternoon’s FAI Junior Cup 5th Round clash in Ennis.

A goal in each half did the damage as Ronan Kerin and Elias Kunz’s efforts for the home side were enough to knock Cockhill out of the competition.

After the game, the Inishowen side’s manager Gavin Cullen joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport…