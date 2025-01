Paddy Carr says going deep in the FAI Junior Cup has been a priority since the start of the season for Fanad United, who progressed to the last 16 of the competition with a 3-0 home win over Harding of Dublin today.

Scorer of the first goal today, Carr spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at full time in Triagh-A-Loch…

Chris also spoke to Fanad manager Arthur Lynch after the game…