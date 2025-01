Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two fatal crashes.

A man in his 50s died when the motorbike he was driving crashed in Barntown, County Wexford shortly after 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

Elsewhere in Cavan, a pedestrian in his 20s was killed after he was hit by a car on the N54 near Cloverhill at about 10.45 last night.

Any road-users who were travelling in either location at the time – especially those with dashcam footage – are asked to contact Gardaí.