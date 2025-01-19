Woman dies having been injured in Buncrana road traffic incident on January 14th

Gardaí at Buncrana continue to investigate a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians that occurred on Main Street, Buncrana, on Tuesday, 14th January 2025.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 80s who was seriously injured in the collision, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital earlier today, Sunday, 19th January 2025.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on Main Street, Buncrana, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 14th January 2025, are urged to contact Gardaí if they have any information or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.