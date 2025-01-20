Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City confirm Benson and Winchester signings

Derry signings Carl Winchester & Robbie Benson.

Derry City have confirmed two new signings today.

Experienced midfielder Robbie Benson has joined from Dundalk while Shrewsbury Town captain Carl Winchester has also signed on with the Brandywell club.

Benson has over 300 League of Ireland appearances, three League of Ireland titles and two FAI Cup winners medals while Winchester, a senior Northern Ireland International, has spent well over a decade in English football league.

Both players were revealed today at City’s temporary training hub at Derry GAA’s Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg.

The Candystrips were given the green light to use the state-of-the-art facility by the GAA’s Central Council in Croke Park.

Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

20 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 20th

20 January 2025
News

Opportunity to tender for Donegal Business

20 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford

20 January 2025
