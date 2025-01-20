Derry City confirm Benson and Winchester signings

Derry City have confirmed two new signings today.

Experienced midfielder Robbie Benson has joined from Dundalk while Shrewsbury Town captain Carl Winchester has also signed on with the Brandywell club.

Benson has over 300 League of Ireland appearances, three League of Ireland titles and two FAI Cup winners medals while Winchester, a senior Northern Ireland International, has spent well over a decade in English football league.

Both players were revealed today at City’s temporary training hub at Derry GAA’s Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg.

The Candystrips were given the green light to use the state-of-the-art facility by the GAA’s Central Council in Croke Park.