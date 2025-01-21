Tendering stage to proceed for St Columba’s College, Stranorlar extension

St Columba’s College in Stranorlar has received approval from the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, to proceed to the tendering stage for a major extension and refurbishment project.

This will see the construction of new facilities including six science labs, four construction and engineering rooms, two art rooms, two home economics rooms, two computer multi-media labs, a multi-purpose hall and fitness suite, a library, and a special needs base.

A number of general classrooms, offices and external hardcourt play areas are also in the plans.

1,000 students are currently in attendance at the school.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says if all goes to plan construction should begin in around a years time: