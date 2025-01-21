Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tendering stage to proceed for St Columba’s College, Stranorlar extension

St Columba’s College in Stranorlar has received approval from the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, to proceed to the tendering stage for a major extension and refurbishment project.

This will see the construction of new facilities including six science labs, four construction and engineering rooms, two art rooms, two home economics rooms, two computer multi-media labs, a multi-purpose hall and fitness suite, a library, and a special needs base.

A number of general classrooms, offices and external hardcourt play areas are also in the plans.

1,000 students are currently in attendance at the school.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says if all goes to plan construction should begin in around a years time:

Top Stories

St Columbas
Top Stories, Audio, News

Tendering stage to proceed for St Columba’s College, Stranorlar extension

21 January 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Met Éireann warn of possible storm this weekend

21 January 2025
charles dooher
Top Stories, News

Young man named in Lifford assault

21 January 2025
donegal airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport becomes first Irish airport to achieve Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation

21 January 2025
