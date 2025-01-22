Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters – EP 229: I Am Self aromatherapy – plus STEM subjects showcase

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks to Inishowen based Edelle Harrigan Edgar of I Am Self Care.

Her award winning aromatherapy business has made great strides since she started it in 2001, and she is hoping to expand in the years ahead.

In the second part of the programme, Chris finds out more about a not for profit Volunteer led community called I Wish which encourages young women to pursue careers in what are known as the STEM subjects, that is Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

He hears from Sharon Lombard, Operations Director, I Wish, and gets some details about its 11th annual Showcase in the RDS next month and among the inspirational speakers will be Irish Olympian Phil Healy. A number of students from Donegal schools will be in attendance and will be encourage to look at careers linked with the STEM subjects.

But he begins with an interview with Edelle Harrigan-Edgar who outlines the story behind her business, the courses that she has done, the feedback to her products to date and the benefits of attending the Showcase Ireland expo in Dublin recently.

