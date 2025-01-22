Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Red wind warning for Donegal as Storm Éowyn heads for the west coast

A storm warning for Friday morning has been upgraded to Red in Donegal, with gale to storm force southerly winds becoming westerly, and bringing severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Met Eireann says Storm Éowyn poses a potential danger to life, with extremely dangerous travelling and working conditions, disruption and cancellations to transport, significant and widespread power outages, and structural damage, including many fallen trees.

The warning comes into effect at 6amn on Friday morning, and will last until 3 o’clock that afternoon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dail Shitshow Pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

More chaos in Dail as election of Taoiseach is adjourned until tomorrow

22 January 2025
storm warning
Top Stories, News

Council urge people to take care as Storm Éowyn approaches

22 January 2025
Fahan Health Centre
Top Stories, News

HSE offers assurances about the future of public health nursing services in Fahan

22 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-22 151248
Top Stories, News

Red wind warning for Donegal as Storm Éowyn heads for the west coast

22 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Dail Shitshow Pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

More chaos in Dail as election of Taoiseach is adjourned until tomorrow

22 January 2025
storm warning
Top Stories, News

Council urge people to take care as Storm Éowyn approaches

22 January 2025
Fahan Health Centre
Top Stories, News

HSE offers assurances about the future of public health nursing services in Fahan

22 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-22 151248
Top Stories, News

Red wind warning for Donegal as Storm Éowyn heads for the west coast

22 January 2025
David Tighe CRITICAL 1
Top Stories, News

Highest number of calls received by CRITICAL made in Donegal

22 January 2025
court
News, Top Stories

Court hears how accused was ‘covered in blood’ as Sliabh Liag murder trial continues

22 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube