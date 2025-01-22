Red wind warning for Donegal as Storm Éowyn heads for the west coast

A storm warning for Friday morning has been upgraded to Red in Donegal, with gale to storm force southerly winds becoming westerly, and bringing severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Met Eireann says Storm Éowyn poses a potential danger to life, with extremely dangerous travelling and working conditions, disruption and cancellations to transport, significant and widespread power outages, and structural damage, including many fallen trees.

The warning comes into effect at 6amn on Friday morning, and will last until 3 o’clock that afternoon