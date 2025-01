After a successful 2024 season, Donegal’s Senior Hurling team are back in action this Saturday as they take on Meath in the National Hurling League Division 2.

It’s going to be a step up in quality this year for Micky McCann’s side, who earned promotion to the Christy Ring Cup after winning the Nickey Rackard last year.

McCann is expecting a difficult league campaign but says it’s important his side take the learnings from playing in Division 2 – He spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly…