The number of new homes completed last year in Donegal was up 38%, compared to the pervious year.

CSO figures show there were 196 home completions in the county in 2024. The highest number were in the Letterkenny Local Electoral Area at 42.

The area with the least number of home completions was in the Carndonagh LEA where 13 were completed.

Nationally, home completions were down 6.7%.