Hopes Dáil will resume smoothly today following explosive scenes yesterday

Opposition parties will meet with the coalition party leaders at Government Buildings this morning.

They’re hoping to resolve the issues which led to explosive scenes in the Dail yesterday, delaying the election of Micheal Martin as Taoiseach.

The house was suspended until 9 o’clock this morning, already that’s been pushed back to 10:30am.

The Dail barely got past approving the order of business yesterday, after the opposition hit out at the Ceann Comhairle for allowing a portion of their speaking time to a group of Independents including Michael Lowry.

The Regional Group have four junior ministries in the new government, and the remaining three plus Danny Healy Rae were trying to take their place in the opposition benches.

It led to explosive scenes in the Dail chamber with the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy eventually suspending the Dail for the fourth time until this morning.

The opposition say they’re ‘united’ in protesting about the issue, saying the government can sort it out.

If there is some common ground found, Micheal Martin will be elected Taoiseach today, and will appoint his Cabinet this afternoon.