Midlands-North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly appointed Vice Chair of European Parliament’s Housing Crisis Committee

A Midlands-North West MEP has been appointed Vice Chair of the European Parliament’s new Housing Crisis Committee.

The new committee is part of a broader EU effort to address housing shortages, affordability issues, and barriers to construction.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says Donegal and the North West are under immense pressure in terms of housing, due to the added stress of defective concrete homes on the housing market.

He says that this committee and his involvement will be another platform for affected homeowners: