Storm Éowyn: Updates

Thurs 12:03pm:
Donegal County Council continues to monitor the progress of Storm Eowyn.
A red alert for the county entire comes into force at 7am tomorrow and will remain in place until 2pm.
Meanwhile, an orange warning for Donegal begins at midnight and will last until 4pm tomorrow.
Donegal County Council’s Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin is urging people to not travel unless absolutely necessary during the status red warning:
- An Post says there will be no deliveries or collections tomorrow.
Post offices will stay closed for the duration of the red warning.
It’s expecting to run letter and parcel deliveries on Saturday and Sunday.
An Post says post offices will re-open when it’s safe to do so.
All social welfare payments usually payable at the Post Office on Friday will be available on Saturday and next week.
- Due to the onset of the storm and with high tides and storm surge predicted, the Donegal Town Pier Carpark will be closed from midnight tonight (Thurs) until 7pm tomorrow (Fri).
- Sandbags available from 1pm today (Thurs) at Letterkenny Mart Carpark
- Public Transport services won’t run, schools, creches and colleges will be closed and employers are being urged to plan today for staff to work from home where possible.
- Donegal County Council is asking all businesses across the county to remove all sandwich boards and free standing signage from public areas ahead of Storm Éowyn in the interest of Public Safety
- Aldi has confirmed it will close all of its stores for the duration of the red weather warning.
The supermarket chain says the decision has been made on safety grounds.
Updates will be available on Aldi Ireland’s social media accounts.