Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Storm Éowyn: Updates

Thurs 12:03pm:

Donegal County Council continues to monitor the progress of Storm Eowyn.

A red alert for the county entire comes into force at 7am tomorrow and will remain in place until 2pm.

Meanwhile, an orange warning for Donegal begins at midnight and will last until 4pm tomorrow.

Donegal County Council’s Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin is urging people to not travel unless absolutely necessary during the status red warning:

 

  • An Post says there will be no deliveries or collections tomorrow.
    Post offices will stay closed for the duration of the red warning.
    It’s expecting to run letter and parcel deliveries on Saturday and Sunday.
    An Post says post offices will re-open when it’s safe to do so.
    All social welfare payments usually payable at the Post Office on Friday will be available on Saturday and next week.
  • Due to the onset of the storm and with high tides and storm surge predicted, the Donegal Town Pier Carpark will be closed from midnight tonight (Thurs) until 7pm tomorrow (Fri).
  • Sandbags available from 1pm today (Thurs) at Letterkenny Mart Carpark
  • Public Transport services won’t run, schools, creches and colleges will be closed and employers are being urged to plan today for staff to work from home where possible.
  • Donegal County Council is asking all businesses across the county to remove all sandwich boards and free standing signage from public areas ahead of Storm Éowyn in the interest of Public Safety
  • Aldi has confirmed it will close all of its stores for the duration of the red weather warning.
    The supermarket chain says the decision has been made on safety grounds.
    Updates will be available on Aldi Ireland’s social media accounts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water pic2
Top Stories, News

Burst water main impacting Moville area

23 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-23 074414
Top Stories, News

Storm Éowyn: Updates

23 January 2025
house building
Top Stories, News

Home completions in Donegal up 38%

23 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Person arrested after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

23 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water pic2
Top Stories, News

Burst water main impacting Moville area

23 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-23 074414
Top Stories, News

Storm Éowyn: Updates

23 January 2025
house building
Top Stories, News

Home completions in Donegal up 38%

23 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Person arrested after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

23 January 2025
IMG_6486
Audio, News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into pollution incident in Inishowen

23 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man before courts in Derry on drug related charges

23 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube