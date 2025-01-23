Storm Éowyn: Updates

Thurs 12:03pm:

Donegal County Council continues to monitor the progress of Storm Eowyn.

A red alert for the county entire comes into force at 7am tomorrow and will remain in place until 2pm.

Meanwhile, an orange warning for Donegal begins at midnight and will last until 4pm tomorrow.

Donegal County Council’s Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin is urging people to not travel unless absolutely necessary during the status red warning: