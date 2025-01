The Donegal Senior Ladies Football team will get their season up and running this weekend as they make the trip to play Clare in the National League Division 2 at Doonbeg.

Sunday afternoon’s clash will mark the first competitive game in charge for new manager James Daly.

Daly has been speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly in the lead up to the game and says he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“For the last 10 years, Donegal has been one of the premiere ladies football teams in the country”…