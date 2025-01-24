Man confirmed dead after tree fell on car outside Lifford this morning

It’s been confirmed a man has died in a road traffic incident on the N14 outside Lifford.

At approximately 5.30 this morning, Gardaí say they were alerted to the incident at Feddyglass, Raphoe, in which a tree had fallen fell onto a car during storm Eowyn.

A male driver, was fatally injured during the incident. The body of the deceased remains at the scene at this time.

Gardaí are working with local authority and third party contractors to facility the removal of the remains of the deceased from the scene, and the N14 remains closed as Forensic collision investigators begin their investigations.