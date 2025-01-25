Daniel McCauley describes the pride he has in his players after Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin’s All Ireland dream falls agonisingly short

Naomh Padraig Uisce’s Chaoin’s sensational journey has to come to a cruel end with a 1-point defeat to An Ceathru Rua of Galway in this afternoon’s All Ireland Junior Club Final at Croke Park.

The Muff side were beaten 0-09 to 0-08 in today’s decider, succumbing to a late, late score to finally end the dream of becoming Donegal’s first ever All Ireland Club Champions in the men’s game.

Naomh Padraig manager Daniel McCauley spoke to Brendan Devenney after the game and said his team “couldn’t get to grips with the game or get an element of control”…

Club captain Dermot Keaveney told Brendan “heart-break” was the over-riding emotion at full time…