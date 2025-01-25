Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Daniel McCauley describes the pride he has in his players after Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin’s All Ireland dream falls agonisingly short

Naomh Padraig Uisce’s Chaoin’s sensational journey has to come to a cruel end with a 1-point defeat to An Ceathru Rua of Galway in this afternoon’s All Ireland Junior Club Final at Croke Park.

The Muff side were beaten 0-09 to 0-08 in today’s decider, succumbing to a late, late score to finally end the dream of becoming Donegal’s first ever All Ireland Club Champions in the men’s game.

Naomh Padraig manager Daniel McCauley spoke to Brendan Devenney after the game and said his team “couldn’t get to grips with the game or get an element of control”…

 

Club captain Dermot Keaveney told Brendan “heart-break” was the over-riding emotion at full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fallen Trees
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing today after Storm Éowyn

25 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

25 January 2025
000e2e97-800
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend the scene of Clonleigh road traffic collision

25 January 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued for Donegal

25 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Fallen Trees
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing today after Storm Éowyn

25 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

25 January 2025
000e2e97-800
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend the scene of Clonleigh road traffic collision

25 January 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued for Donegal

25 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-25 102602
News, Audio, Top Stories

528,000 properties remain without power in Ireland

25 January 2025
ice road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn heavy rain and wind replaced with snow and ice

25 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube