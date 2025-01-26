Storm Éowyn Clean-up Updates

Sunday 26th January:

12:21pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Drumcannon and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal Works are scheduled to take place until 10:10am on 27 January. (This restoration time is our best estimate and may change as we have widespread disruptions.) We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Power outage may cause supply disruptions to Galdonagh, Dunduffsfort, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 10am on 27 January.(The restoration time is our best estimate and may change as we have widespread supply disruptions.)

A Power Outage may cause supply disruptions to Gleneely and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 27 January.(The restoration time is our best estimate and may change as we have widespread supply disruptions) We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

13:10pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Glenties and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Gortnaleck and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 11:30am on 26 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Kilcreen and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 10pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:55pm: Cllr Michael McClafferty: “Please be aware of low laying cables at the Top of Horn head faceing bk to the Town from The Top lay by before cattle grid. It’s Electric and is being reported. Keep safe everyone.”

12:52pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Rosguill and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:40pm: A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Milford and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A Power Outage may cause supply disruptions to Fanad Peninsula and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8:30pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A Power Outage may cause supply disruptions to Gaoth Dobhair and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8:30pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:21pm: Cllr Jack Murray: “Latest information I’ve received is that Burnfoot to Lisfannon will be back around 2-3pm. They’ve identified the problem and working on it now.”

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Creeslough and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal. Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 25 January. We recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

12:07pm: R249 Ramelton to Ballyare Road reopened to Traffic

Ballyare Bridge to Milford Road thu Tully reopened

Due to power outages some of Traffic Signals in Letterkenny are not working at different times. Traffic are advised to approach with caution

10:56am: Telegraph pole down at the Tops, Raphoe

10:44am: As of this morning, approximately 47,000 customers in Donegal remain without power. Largest outages include:

Milford – 7k

Rossgeir – 4200

Donegal Town – 4k

Stranolar – 3200

Cullion – 3k

Dungloe – 2800

Killybegs – 2600

Glenties – 2600

Ballyshannon – 2400

Newtowncunningham – 2300

Convoy – 2k

Moville – 2k

10:23am: Water Alert // Water Outage Issue, Drumnahough, Traffic Disruptions

Storm Éowyn Impact on An Post Postal Deliveries and Post Office services. Subject to local road conditions and power supplies, An Post is will make national deliveries today, Saturday. Wherever possible, Post Offices are open for business as normal from 9am – 1pm today. Some Post Offices are awaiting power reconnection, particularly in areas of the west and midlands but will open later, if possible All social welfare benefit payments usually payable at the Post Office on Friday will be available today Saturday and next week.

09:24am: Road Alert // 236 Convoy to Raphoe open

Road Alert // R255 Termon Glenveagh Road reopened to Traffic

Road users are advised that the Letterkenny Road in Derry/ Londonderry has closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

R252 Doochary – Fintown Road is blocked at Drumaneny due to tree down. Plans are in place to address on saturday morning

The Irish Coast Guard VHF broadcast marine safety information and distress listening watch on Channel 16 is currently off air on North-West and West coasts due to damage from Storm Éowyn. As a result, Malin Head Rescue Coordination Centre is unable to receive or respond to distress calls on marine radio until the service is repaired. The areas affected are Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. EPIRB and PLB distress signalling beacon services are fully operational as well as the 999 or 112 service. Work is underway to restore the service as soon as possible.