Uisce Eireann say they are working to restore loss of water supply

There have been water outages across the county due to a loss of power.

Uisce Eireann say they are coordinating closely with the ESB to prioritise power restoration, as well as liaising with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group and local authorities.

Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations continue to impact on supplies across the county, including Letterkenny, Frosses, Kilcar, Killybegs, Rossnowlagh, Gaoth Dobhair, Lettermacaward, Doochary, Fintown, Ramelton, Downings, East Inishowen, Culdaff, the Lough Mourne Public Supply Scheme and areas surrounding these towns and supplies.

There are also a number of rural satellite pump stations that remain affected by power supply outages across the county which is having an impact on customers.

The impacts are being felt nationwide, with areas without water across the North West and in counties Kerry, Clare, Tipperary, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford and Laois.

Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann Margaret Attridge noted that while positive progress had been made, the number of people now experiencing loss of supply due to power outages may increase as reservoir levels drop.

Updates on local supplies issues will be provided on the Úisce Eireann website, www.water.ie, as they become available.