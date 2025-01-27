Business Park Road in Letterkenny to close from 11 to 12 while tree is removed

There will be an Emergency Road Closure in place between 11am and 12pm Today on the N56 Business PK Road Letterkenny from the Kiltoy Roundabout to the Old Farm Road Junction to allow the removal of a dangerous tree that is overhanging Electric wires, local diversions will be in place.
By using this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our Privacy PolicyAccept
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.