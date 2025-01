Derry City and Strabane District Council are being urged to support Sister Clare Crockett’s story being told.

Cllr Aisling Hutton says that following the declaration of the Derry woman as a Servant of God, the council should seek to assist those who continue to share her message and aim to see her legacy into Sainthood.

Cllr Hutton says the life story of Sr Crockett has the power to inspire young people to follow their dreams: