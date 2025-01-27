Councillors seek meeting with new minister as the need for a storm response plan is highlighted

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee has joined calls for a long term plan to deal with future storms.

While the action taken by the Council to offer emergency accommodation to defective block homeowners was welcomed at a council meeting this afternoon, the consensus was that not enough notice was given with many families fleeing the county earlier in the day to seek refuge.

A meeting is being sought with the Minister for Local Government, James Browne to put a long term plan in place which can be activated in the event of red weather warnings.

Councillor Martin McDermott says preparation is key to ensure vulnerable people are not left wanting during adverse weather conditions, and has praised the council for its actions on Thursday evening.

However, he says it can’t be left until the last minute the next time……….