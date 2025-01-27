Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC opens support helpline following Storm Éowyn

Donegal County Council has confirmed it has opened a support helpline following Storm Éowyn.

The Community Response Support Helpline is available on 1800 832 015 from 9.00am to 4.30pm this week.

The public can also reach us on our dedicated support email humanitarianassistance@donegalcoco.ie

Donegal Public Services Centres located in Letterkenny, Milford, Donegal Town, Carndonagh and Dungloe, together with our Library Services and Donegal County Museum (Letterkenny) welcome anyone in need of wi-fi and charging facilities to call in during opening hours.

Updates on individual library branch services available will issue throughout the week as branches open. Opening hours and updates can be found at

https://www.donegalculture.ie/en/visit-us/

Emergency calls should be directed to 911 or 112

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-01-27 125054
Top Stories, News

DCC opens support helpline following Storm Éowyn

27 January 2025
Sediment observed in Crana River, Co Donegal, on Wednesday January 22nd
Top Stories, News

IFI to monitor Crana River following pollution incident

27 January 2025
Maghery
Top Stories, Audio, News

Delay in requesting help from Europe in storm aftermath branded as ‘failure’ – MEP Mullooly

27 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested as search continues for gun in Dungannon

27 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 January 2025
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with new issues in Inishowen and Letterkenny

27 January 2025

