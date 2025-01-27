DCC opens support helpline following Storm Éowyn

Donegal County Council has confirmed it has opened a support helpline following Storm Éowyn.

The Community Response Support Helpline is available on 1800 832 015 from 9.00am to 4.30pm this week.

The public can also reach us on our dedicated support email humanitarianassistance@donegalcoco.ie

Donegal Public Services Centres located in Letterkenny, Milford, Donegal Town, Carndonagh and Dungloe, together with our Library Services and Donegal County Museum (Letterkenny) welcome anyone in need of wi-fi and charging facilities to call in during opening hours.

Updates on individual library branch services available will issue throughout the week as branches open. Opening hours and updates can be found at

https://www.donegalculture.ie/en/visit-us/

Emergency calls should be directed to 911 or 112