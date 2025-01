An Midland Northwest MEP is describing a delay in requesting help from Europe following Storm Éowyn as a ‘significant failure’ by the government.

The EU Commissioner for crisis management told MEP Ciaran Mullooly her department was not contacted by the Irish Government until Saturday.

Efforts to source industrial generators from Germany and Denmark to power water infrastructure in the worse hit areas is underway following the request.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the delay is unacceptable: