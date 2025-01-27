Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Disabiity Day Services closed today

The HSE says Donegal Disability Day Services are closed for service users today (Monday) due to power outages and damage to facilities during Storm Éowyn..

It is expected to have most services running again tomorrow, but if not, centres will contact service users directly.

