Man arrested as search continues for gun in Dungannon

A 46 year old man has been arrested following reports of a man with a firearm in Dungannon early this morning, Monday 27 January.

At around 5.30am a taxi driver reported that a man armed with what was described as a handgun, had pointed the weapon at his vehicle in the area of Market Square, and then drove off.

Police located a suspect on Northland Row a short time later however a weapon was not recovered.

Inspector Long said: “We are currently holding a scene in the town centre and we are carrying out searches in order to establish if a weapon has been dumped in the vicinity. If anyone should locate what they believe to be a firearm, please do not touch it and contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information that could assist police is asked to call them.

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 January 2025
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with new issues in Inishowen and Letterkenny

27 January 2025

