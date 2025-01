Phase 1 of the construction of the N15 Lifford Safety and Active Travel Scheme begins today.

This project will improve walking and cycling facilities along the N15 from Beechwood Grove Housing Estate to the Three Coins Roundabout.

Phase 2 is scheduled to commence in 2026.

Donegal County Council says people can expect temporary traffic management during construction, new and improved dedicated crossings and upgraded shared use paths for walkers and cyclists.