Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

The DL Debate 27/1/25

On this weeks DL Debate Brendan is joined by Cathair O Kane of the Irish news,Noamh Padraig Manager Daniel McCauley,Donegal senior hurling Manager Mickey McCann and Donegal PRO Sinead Breen.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, DL Debate, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

The DL Debate 27/1/25

27 January 2025
clare crockett
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for DCSD Council to assist those telling Sister Clare Crockett’s story

27 January 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

Emergency departments under pressure with the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

27 January 2025
Alternative water supply
Top Stories, News

5,000 premises remain without water in Donegal

27 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, DL Debate, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

The DL Debate 27/1/25

27 January 2025
clare crockett
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for DCSD Council to assist those telling Sister Clare Crockett’s story

27 January 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

Emergency departments under pressure with the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

27 January 2025
Alternative water supply
Top Stories, News

5,000 premises remain without water in Donegal

27 January 2025
Gas
Top Stories, News

Donegal Fire Service issue advice for those still without power and heat

27 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, January 27th

27 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube