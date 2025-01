Uisce Eireann says it continues to deal with supply issues across the county caused by power outages, and is also dealing with a number of new issues, including reports of supply disruptions in Clonmany, and the Killyclug area of Letterkenny.

Meanwhile, they say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Lower Ardmore, Muff and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm this afternoon.