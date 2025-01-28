Call for county-wide tree survey following storm Éowyn fatality

It’s been proposed a survey of trees right across Donegal be carried out.

It comes after 20 year old Kacper Dudek, a Polish native who was raised in Lifford, died during Storm Eowyn when a tree fell on his car at Feddyglass.

Diversions remain in place on the N14 Lifford to Letterkenny Road today as a result.

Concern has been raised over the condition of some trees along roadsides as well as the impact fallen trees have had on electricity supply in the county in the aftermath of the storm.

Councillor Michael McBride says the impact of Ash Die Back on trees in the county also needs to be taken into consideration.

He says the time for action is now:

Donegal County Council is being urged to write to the Housing Minister and incoming Agriculture Minister with a view towards providing incentives for land and homeowners to monitor dangerous trees on their property.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly, on the back of a motion brought forward by Councillor Paul Canning, calling for an audit of potentially hazardous overgrown trees in housing estates and along main roads, says landowners have a responsibility as well as the Council.

Councillor Paul Canning says a dedicated team needs to be established to eliminate any danger posed by trees across Donegal: