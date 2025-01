Donegal County Council has approved €2 million for refurbishment works at Waterworld in Bundoran.

The funding approved by member of Donegal County Council will part fund the major works.

Plans include the refurbishment and expansion of the existing pool changing rooms as well as the development of a café, retail and commercial space.

Works are due to commence imminently.

Councillor Michael McMahon says support for such facilities which attract many visitors to the county is important: