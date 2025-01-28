Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Update – Eight An Post centres in Donegal closed or facing delays following Storm Éowyn

Four An Post centres in Donegal remain closed because of power outages following Storm Éowyn. They are Bruckless, Clonmany, Pettigo, and the Delivery Service Unit on Letterkenny’s Business Park Road.

In the case of the first three centres, alternative locations are being sought for the collection of social welfare payments.

An Post initially announced today that the post office in Lettermacaward was closed, but staff there have confirmed to us that while they still have no internet access, they can process payments manually, and will be doing so this week.

The centres in Breenagh, Carrigart, Mountcharles and Portnoo, the centres are open, with some delays possible in payments.

 

