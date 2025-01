Gardai have renewed their appeal for information in connection with a serious assault in Lifford on Monday, January 20th.

Charles Dooher who is in his 20s and his father, who is in his 60s were seriously assaulted when a group of masked men, armed with steel batons entered their home on the Conneyburrow Road.

Mr Dooher remains in a serious condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.