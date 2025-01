Generators will be moved from the south to the north west to help get water supplies back up and running after the recent storms.

Uisce Eireann says 100 thousand people remained without access to water yesterday as it looks to bring supplies back on stream.

Many water treatment plants remain out of action due to power issues as a result of Storms Eowyn and Herminia

Margaret Attridge from Uisce Eireann says the generators will help but it will be some time until all issues are resolved: