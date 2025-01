Golf clubs and a skateboard have been stolen from a car at the Navenny Carpark in Ballybofey.

Between 10pm on Saturday night last, and Midday on Sunday, the rear window of a car was smashed, and the front windscreen was cracked.

Two golf clubs were taken, as was a blue and white skateboard with Filipino text and a graphic of a hand.

If anybody can assist with relevant information, they are asked to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line.