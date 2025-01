The long-awaited public inquiry into the Omagh Bombing is getting underway today.

It was the single worst atrocity of the Troubles – killing 29 people including a woman who was pregnant with twins.

Hundreds of others were also injured during the attack in August 1998.

The inquiry is being held in Omagh Town Centre, close to where the real IRA car bomb ripped through the street.

It will examine if it could have been prevented by UK state authorities.